Assam CM to meet PM Modi today over Assam-Mizoram border issue

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Monday to discuss the Assam-Mizoram border issue. The Assam Chief Minister, accompanied by BJP MPs from Assam, is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the border dispute with the neighboring state Mizoram.

Sarma, who is in New Delhi since Saturday, was unable to meet Shah earlier due to some reasons. However, the two states in a joint statement agreed to take forward the Centre's initiative of letting neutral forces patrol the disputed areas of the inter-state border for maintaining peace.

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief and Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal, who is currently in the national capital, said he will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the encroachments into Assam by other northeastern states. "I will be meeting Amit Shah today on this issue. No specific time has been given but I was asked to be ready by evening as they might call," he told ANI.

"Not only Mizoram, but all our neighbouring states have also taken some portion of our land. A specific boundary should be made. Mizoram has also taken some portion of our land in the past 6-7 months, they should leave it and then make a benchmark boundary assuring that no further encroachments will be done," he added. Earlier in August, Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the current border situation and how to diffuse the tensions between the two states.

"It is an unfortunate incident. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is trying to defuse the situation and find a solution. Both the CMs (Assam and Mizoram) reiterated that peace will be restored," the Governor told ANI. On July 26, the border dispute between the two states escalated and a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states resulted in the death of six Assam police personnel and one civilian. At least 50 people were injured in the incident. (ANI)

