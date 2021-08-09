Left Menu

Spirit of Quit India Movement energised youth of our nation: PM Modi

On the occasion of the 79th anniversary of the Quit India Movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the spirit of movement reverberated across India and energised the youth of our nation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 09:36 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 09:36 IST
Spirit of Quit India Movement energised youth of our nation: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of the 79th anniversary of the Quit India Movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the spirit of movement reverberated across India and energised the youth of our nation. PM Modi also paid tribute to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement, which played a crucial role in strengthening the fight against colonialism.

"Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement, which played a crucial role in strengthening the fight against colonialism. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, the spirit of the Quit India movement reverberated across India and energised the youth of our nation," tweeted PM Modi. The Quit India Movement was an important milestone in the Indian freedom struggle. Under the leadership of Gandhi, people across India came together to uproot imperialism.

On this day in 1942, Gandhi gave the clarion call of "Do or Die" to all Indians to drive away Britishers from the country. The movement had begun from Gawalia Tank in Mumbai. The day is observed as August Kranti Day every year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021