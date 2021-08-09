Modi condemns attack on St. Vincent and the Grenadines PM

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the ghastly attack on Ralph Gonsalves, the prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and wished him a quick recovery.Gonsalves was hospitalized after a demonstrator threw a rock at his head during an anti-vaccine protest in the eastern Caribbean island, media reports had quoted officials of that country as saying last week.I condemn the ghastly attack on Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Modi said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 11:18 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the ''ghastly attack'' on Ralph Gonsalves, the prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and wished him a quick recovery.

Gonsalves was hospitalized after a demonstrator threw a rock at his head during an anti-vaccine protest in the eastern Caribbean island, media reports had quoted officials of that country as saying last week.

''I condemn the ghastly attack on Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of St. Vincent and the Grenadines,'' Modi said. ''Excellency, I wish you a quick recovery and good health. We will miss your presence at the UNSC Open Debate on Maritime Security today,'' he said.

Prime Minister Modi is set to chair a high-level open debate on ''Enhancing Maritime Security -- A Case for International Cooperation'' on Monday via video conferencing.

