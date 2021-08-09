Left Menu

COVID-19 can't harm MP where 'Shiv' is CM: BJP gen secy Chugh

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 09-08-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 12:04 IST
COVID-19 can't harm MP where 'Shiv' is CM: BJP gen secy Chugh
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh has said the coronavirus cannot harm Madhya Pradesh where the chief minister is 'Shiv' and the state party unit chief in 'Vishnu'. Currently, Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, while Vishnu Dutt Sharma is the state BJP president.

The Congress claimed BJP leaders were only engaged in seeking applause from their party workers by making such statements, despite ''3.28 lakh deaths from January to May this year'' in the state, which the opposition party said was much higher than the normal fatality rate in the state.

In a tweet on Sunday, Chugh said, ''How can corona harm Madhya Pradesh where state president is Vishnu and Chief Minister is Shiv.'' He was at the state BJP office here to participate in the launch of the Rashtriya Swasthya Swayamsevak Abhiyan, a programme to provide health care training to BJP workers so that they can volunteer during the pandemic and other health-related crisis. Chugh also said that 135 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines will reach health centres in the country by December this year. Meanwhile, state Congress spokesman Bhupendra Gupta hit out at the BJP, saying its leaders speak like this only to seek applause from their party workers. Gupta claimed ''3.28 lakh people died in Madhya Pradesh between January and May this year, which was 54 per cent higher than the normal death rate''. He further claimed that the BJP state president himself admitted that 3,500 people from the families belonging to BJP workers and leaders had died due to COVID-19. ''Chugh should have told us where Shivraj and Vishnu Dutt were when COVID-19 was wreaking havoc? Were they sleeping? How will they curb the pandemic in future?” Gupta asked.

On equating the two leaders with the Hindu Gods, he said, “Such dictatorial forces in the entire world consider themselves as supreme powers. Such forces believe they are God.” However, state BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal said this was just a way of speaking.

“He (Chugh) only mentioned the first names of the CM and the BJP state president,” Agrawal pointed out. He said the BJP government and the party organisation were engaged in serving the people during the pandemic. “The pandemic spread across the world. It was important how the state government dealt with it and the party organisation served the people in the time of crisis. Now, the pandemic is under control,'' he said. The Congress only spread chaos during the pandemic crisis, Agrawal alleged.

On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh reported 10 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 7,91,960, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,514, as per the state health department.

The number of recoveries in the state stood at 7,81,298, leaving the state with 148 active cases, as per official figures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021