Amit Shah behind attacks on Abhishek, TMC activists in Tripura: Mamata

We condemn the attacks on Abhishek and our party activists in Tripura, she said after meeting injured TMC workers at state-run SSKM hospital here.Such attacks would not have been possible without the Union home ministers active support. The Tripura chief minister doesnt have the audacity to order such attacks, she added.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-08-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 12:05 IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was responsible for the recent attacks on her nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and other party workers, and asserted that she won't be cowed down by such acts.

Her allegation comes days after Abhishek Banerjee and TMC student activists were attacked in separate incidents in BJP-ruled Tripura, where the party hopes to expand its base ahead of the 2023 assembly elections.

''The BJP is running an anarchic government in Tripura, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and wherever they are in power. We condemn the attacks on Abhishek and our party activists in Tripura,'' she said after meeting injured TMC workers at state-run SSKM hospital here.

''Such attacks would not have been possible without the Union home minister's active support. He is behind these attacks which were carried out in front of Tripura Police as it remained mute spectators. The Tripura chief minister doesn't have the audacity to order such attacks,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

