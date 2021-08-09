Left Menu

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid din over Pegasus issue

Amid continues ruckus by Opposition MPs over the Pegasus Project media report, the Rajya Sabha was again adjourned till 2 pm on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 12:40 IST
Visual from Rajya Sabha (Photo/RSTV) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid continues ruckus by Opposition MPs over the Pegasus Project media report, the Rajya Sabha was again adjourned till 2 pm on Monday. The Opposition MP continued sloganeering and raised posters demanding discussion on the Pegasus issue when the House met at 12 noon, following which Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the second time in the day within seconds of commencement.

Earlier today, when the Uppar House met at 11.00 am, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu took note of the best ever performance of the Indian contingent in Tokyo, and said, 2020 Olympics turned out to be the best moment for India in the last 121 years of the Games journey. The Vice President noted that "it took such a long time to script a 'we too can do it' moment erasing the memories of desperation, despondency, dejection and disbelief, compounded by poor medal performance every four years."

However, soon after the conclusion of the Chair's address, the Opposition again started ruckus with demand for discussion of the Pegasus issue, following which the House was adjourned till 12 noon. The business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19 and is scheduled to continue till August 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

