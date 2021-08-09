LS adjourns for third time amidst opposition protest

Lok Sabha proceedings on Monday were adjourned thrice following uproar by Opposition members over various issues.

When the House met for the day in the morning, Opposition members sought to raise various issues, including the Pegasus spyware controversy, and started shouting slogans following which the proceedings were adjourned till 11:30 am.

When the Question Hour resumed at 11:30 am, Opposition members trooped into Well. Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, asked members to go back to their seats.

''Question Hour is a medium to discuss issues, please participate in this,'' Agrawal said.

Soon, he adjourned the House till noon. When the House met again at noon, Agarwal, who was in the chair allowed papers related to different ministries to be tabled in the House.

Then he allowed Aayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to introduce The National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill, 2021 amidst strong opposition.

TMC member Saugata Roy said he opposed the introduction of the Homeopathy bill as it would be detrimental to the Homeopathy profession.

However, Sonowal defended the bill saying it is very important for the country and members should appreciate it.

Congress leader Manish Tewari said the introduction of bills amidst opposition protests is a violation of the Constitution.

After the admission of the two bills, Agarwal allowed Social Justice and Empowerment minister Virendra Kumar to introduce The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury strongly opposed the move and said that the entire opposition has been demanding discussion on the alleged snooping by Pegasus spyware but the government was ignoring the demand.

Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Meghwal strongly objected to it, saying the government was ready for discussion on all issues.

As protests, continued, Agarwal adjourned the House till 12.30 pm.

Earlier, Speaker Om Birla, on behalf of the House, paid tributes to those who had participated in the Quit India Movement. The members also stood in silence for a brief while as a mark of respect to those who took part in that movement.

The country is celebrating the 79th anniversary of the Quit India Movement that was launched in 1942 under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi. Birla also mentioned India's performance at the just-concluded Olympic Games in Tokyo and congratulated the medal winners. Members thumped their desks when the name of Neeraj Chopra, who won the gold medal in the javelin throw at the Olympics, was mentioned.

While noting that winning seven medals was the best Olympics performance by India, Birla exuded confidence that the performance would enthuse youngsters.

