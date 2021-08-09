Classical language status to Marathi under consideration: Govt in LS

The proposal for granting classical language status to Marathi is under active consideration, Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Monday.

Replying to a supplementary question by BJP MP Gopal Shetty in the Lok Sabha, the Minister said an 8-member committee was set up which is deliberating on the subject.

Advertisement

''So far, Tamil, Telugu, Sanskrit, Kannada, Malayalam, and Odia have been given the status of classical languages. Giving the status to the Marathi language is under consideration and the Government will move forward with a positive attitude,'' Meghwal said during the Question Hour, which witnessed repeated adjournments amid opposition protest over Pegasus spyware and other issues.

The criteria adopted by the government to determine the eligibility of a language for classical status include its recorded history over a period of 1500-2000 years, the body of ancient literature, whether its literary tradition is original and not borrowed from another speech community, and other yardsticks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)