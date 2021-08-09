Left Menu

West Bengal CM visits SSKM Hospital to meet TMC workers injured in Tripura

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday visited Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial (SSKM) Hospital in Kolkata to meet Trinamool Congress (TMC) party workers who were injured in Tripura.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 09-08-2021 14:03 IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meeting injured party worker (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"Sudip and Jaya are the students who went to Tripura. It is astonishing the way they were attacked and their heads were banged in front of the police and no medical attention was provided," said Banerjee.

"BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) is a monstrous party. From Assam to UP, they didn't let us enter. Abhishek (Banerjee) was given a bulletproof car later or else he would have been badly hurt," she added. "This has the support of Home Minister Amit Shah. Goons were being made to sit in the same flight, on which Abhishek was traveling. We will win in Tripura," the chief minister stated further.

Banerjee also said the BJP is spreading fake rumors in Bengal and that there is no democracy in Tripura. She added that there is no difference between Bengal and Tripura and TMC will provide medical attention to Tripura after it wins there. Earlier on Saturday, TMC alleged that its party workers were attacked by the BJP workers in Agartala. Abhishek Banerjee, MP from West Bengal and TMC member, accused BJP of choking democracy in Tripura.

"BJP wants to remain in power by threatening people. This is my second visit to Tripura in less than seven days. Whoever is challenging the atrocities and hooliganism of BJP are being sent behind the bars. Instead of the attackers, the TMC workers who were attacked are booked. The entire country is watching how democracy is being choked in Tripura. TMC will fight. TMC will not spare a single inch to BJP in Tripura," he was quoted as saying. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

