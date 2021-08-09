Left Menu

Monsoon Session: LS passes 3 bills without discussion amid opposition ruckus

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed three bills without discussion -- the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021, amid ruckus in the house.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 14:14 IST
Visual from Lok Sabha. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed three bills without discussion -- the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021, amid ruckus in the house. Soon after the Lok Sabha resumed at 12:30 pm Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved for considering and passing the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Bill aims to amend the Limited Liability Partnership Act 2008. It proposes to decriminalise 12 offences under the Limited Liability Partnership Act and foster ease of doing business in the country. "The Bill is a very important bill which aims to bring the ease of doing business between smaller and big partners. Many criminal offences will also have been brought down to the minimum, where it is compoundable, we will compound them," Sitharaman said.

Opposition MPs gathered in the Well of the Lok Sabha, sloganeering over 'Pegasus Project' media report, as Sitharaman spoke on The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Sitharaman also moved Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The bill will insure bank deposits up to Rs 5 lakh. Under DICGC Bill 2021, 98.3 per cent of all deposits will get covered and in terms of deposit value, 50.9 per cent deposit value will be covered.

The Union Finance Minister urged the opposition to participate in the discussion, but the ruckus continued. Both the bills were passed without discussion.

Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was moved in the Lok Sabha for consideration and passing by Union Minister Arjun Munda. This bill was also passed without discussion in the house. Later the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm. This is the fourth time when the Lok Sabha was adjourned today. Earlier, it was adjourned till 11: 30 am, noon and 12:30 pm amid sloganeering by the opposition MPs in the House. (ANI)

