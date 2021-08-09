Left Menu

Only BJP has stood up for progress of tribals community: Muralidhar

Only BJP has stood up for progress of tribals community, said former general secretary of BJP, P Muralidhar Rao as party leaders paid floral tributes to the statue of Komaram Bheem in Hyderabad on the occasion of World Tribals Day on Monday.

BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Only BJP has stood up for progress of tribals community, said former general secretary of BJP, P Muralidhar Rao as party leaders paid floral tributes to the statue of Komaram Bheem in Hyderabad on the occasion of World Tribals Day on Monday. Speaking to ANI, P Muralidhar Rao, former general secretary of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) said, "Once the BJP comes to power in Telangana, the first thing will be done on the file of Scheduled Tribes (ST) reservations."

He added that "The Chief Minister of Telangana, K. Chandrashekar Rao has betrayed tribals in the matter of ST reservations." He further demanded the implementation of 'Girijana Bandhu' like the earlier initiative 'Dalit Bandhu'.

The minister slammed the CM for not fulfilling his promise of solving the issue of the podu island. Speaking about the upliftment of the tribals, the minister said, "Only BJP has stood up for the progress of the tribals community by conducting several activities." (ANI)

