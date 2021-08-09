Left Menu

Political rivalry behind ED raids, says Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan

God has given me enough strength to face it, Khan told reporters.Khan ruled out that it was based on a complaint by anyone from his party.No one from my party has done it complained to the ED.

Former Minister and Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan on Monday alleged that the recent raids by the Enforcement Directorate officials at various locations belonging to him were the outcome of political rivalry and blamed the BJP and the JD(S) for complaining against him.

However, the JD(S) second-in-command and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy dismissed the charge that he had given any complaint to the ED officials.

The BJP did not react to his charge.

The ED had raided the premises of Khan on August 5.

According to the Congress MLA, the raids were related to his building, which caught everyone's attention and became the reason for everyones jealousy.

''The raids were due to political rivalry. People are not able to tolerate my growth. The house I have constructed has raised many eyebrows, which is quite natural. I have to face it, which I will. God has given me enough strength to face it,'' Khan told reporters.

Khan ruled out that it was based on a complaint by anyone from his party.

''No one from my party has done it (complained to the ED). That is all bogus news. People from other political parties could have done it. It could be BJP or JD(S). The Congress MLA from Chamarajpet said the ED officials had told him that they had got four to five complaints, based on which they carried out searches.

He also said the ED officials had sought the bank statement related to my house, which he gave.

Further, they had asked him for the sale deed, which he said was with the bank.

Khan said the ED officials demanded details related to the contractor who built the house.

Regarding a few more details, Khan has sought 10 days to furnish them.

Reacting to Khans allegations, Kumaraswamy said he has not given any complaint against anyone.

''I have not given any complaint. Only those who have given a complaint can give an appropriate answer. Being in politics we have to face many challenges. If we are right then no one can do anything to us,'' the JD(S) leader said.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

