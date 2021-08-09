BJP MP slams Congress, says party deteriorating Parliamentary Committee with lies

Left Menu

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey once again came heavily down on Congress leader and Chairman of the parliamentary panel on information technology Shashi Tharoor for saying BJP members "disrupted" the committee's meeting on Pegasus issue.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 15:33 IST
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey once again came heavily down on Congress leader and Chairman of the parliamentary panel on information technology Shashi Tharoor for saying BJP members "disrupted" the committee's meeting on Pegasus issue. Speaking to the media on Monday, Dubey claimed "Congress leaders are corrupt and are liars".

"They are deteriorating the Parliamentary Committee with their lies. He (Shashi Tharoor) said the committee was informed on (July) 28 of Information Technology (IT) Secretary's unavailability for a meeting (on Pegasus), but it's not true," he said. According to the BJP leader, "On July 23 itself, IT Secretary had informed them (Opposition) of his unavailability for the meeting due to the ongoing Parliament session."

"On July 27, Home Secretary also reiterated the same. But Shashi Tharoor is only interested in politicisation, instead of a discussion," Dubey added. On July 28 the meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to discuss the Pegasus snooping case with the ministry officials was not held in absence of the quorum.

The Committee had also summoned the officials of the Ministry of Information Technology. However, only nine BJP MPs participated in the meeting and the quorum was not fulfilled as almost 10 MPs were needed for the meeting to proceed further. After the meeting was cancelled, Dubey moved a privilege motion against Shashi Tharoor and demanded the removal of the Congress MP from the post of Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT.

However, on July 29, a day after Dubey moved the privilege motion against him, Tharoor said that since no constituted procedure was followed in introducing the Privilege Motion, it has no validity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

