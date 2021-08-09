South Korea to release Samsung scion on parole

South Korea will release billionaire Samsung scion Lee Jae-Yong on parole this week after he spent 18 months in prison for his role in a massive corruption scandal that triggered nationwide protests and led to the ouster of the country's previous president.

The announcement Monday by the Justice Ministry, which came with a year left on Lee's 30-month sentence, extends a history of leniency toward major white-collar crime and preferential treatment for convicted tycoons. It tarnishes the reformist image of President Moon Jae-in, who after winning a presidential by-election in 2017 vowed to curb the excesses of "chaebol," South Korea's family-owned conglomerates, and end their cozy ties with the government.

Lee, who has been imprisoned since January, runs the Samsung group in his capacity as vice-chairman of Samsung Electronics, one of the world's largest makers of computer memory chips and smartphones.

He was convicted of bribing then-President Park Geun-Hye and her close confidante, who are serving lengthier prison terms, to win government support for a 2015 merger between two Samsung affiliates that tightened his control over the corporate empire.

