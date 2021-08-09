Left Menu

France's virus pass now required in restaurants, trains

Exceptions are made for people needing urgent care at the emergency ward.The pass is now required on high-speed, intercity and night trains carrying over 400,000 passengers per day, Transports Ministry Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said Monday.It is also required on long-distance travels by plane and bus.Were going to enforce massive controls, Djebbari said.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 09-08-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 16:31 IST
France's virus pass now required in restaurants, trains
  • Country:
  • France

People in France are now required to show a QR code proving they have a special virus pass to enjoy restaurants and cafes or travel across the country.

The measure is part of a government plan to encourage more people to get the vaccine and to slow down a surge in infections, as the highly contagious delta variant now accounts for most cases in France.

Over 36 million people in France, or more than 54 per cent of the population, are fully vaccinated.

The special pass is issued to people who are vaccinated against COVID-19, who have proof of recent recovery from the virus or who have a recent negative test.

The measure also applies to tourists visiting the country.

In hospitals, visitors and patients who have appointments are required to have the pass. Exceptions are made for people needing urgent care at the emergency ward.

The pass is now required on high-speed, intercity and night trains carrying over 400,000 passengers per day, Transports Ministry Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said Monday.

It is also required on long-distance travels by plane and bus.

“We're going to enforce massive controls,” Djebbari said. Paper or digital documents are accepted. Polls show that most French support the health pass.

But the measure has prompted strong opposition from some people who say their freedoms will be compromised, notably by limiting movements and daily activities outside the home. On Saturday, thousands of demonstrators marched in Paris and other French cities for a fourth consecutive week of protests against the measure.

The pass was already in place last month for cultural and recreational venues including cinemas, concert halls, sports arenas and theme parks.

The law also requires health care workers to be vaccinated against the virus by September 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021