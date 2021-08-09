Left Menu

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi slams Opposition for creating ruckus in Parliament

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday slammed the opposition for creating ruckus in the Parliament during the monsoon season.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi speaking to ANI in New Delhi.. Image Credit: ANI
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday slammed the opposition for creating ruckus in the Parliament during the monsoon season. Joshi said that the Opposition is not ready to discuss anything as they do not have any firm policy on anything, earlier they were asking for discussion over the issues of price rise, economy, farm laws and we told them that we are ready for the discussion but they didn't discuss these issues, so Opposition should clear their intention first.

He further slammed the TMC MP Derek O'Brien for tweeting that no discussion has taken place in the monsoon season and all the business hours have been wasted. Joshi said that it's not the government's fault if the Opposition is not ready for any discussion and only walks out of the house. Regarding Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account restriction, Joshi said that whatever action Twitter has taken, we don't have any connection with it. Twitter is a public platform and this thing should not be posted there, so he should tell the public what he wanted to do by posting this type of content. Taking double standards is in the DNA of the Congress party.

Further, Joshi thanked Shashi Tharoor for appreciating the co-win portal and said that several good works are being done under the leadership of PM Modi but it's good that at least one person from Congress has recognized our good work. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

