UK PM Johnson has full confidence in finance minister Sunak - spokesman

British Prime minister Boris Johnson has full confidence in finance minister Rishi Sunak and has no plans to reshuffle his cabinet team, Johnson's spokesman said on Monday in response to a report in the Sunday Times that Johnson could demote Sunak.

"The prime minister and chancellor (Sunak) have always enjoyed a close and effective working relationship and will continue to do so," the spokesman said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)