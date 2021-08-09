Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-08-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 16:43 IST
UK PM Johnson has full confidence in finance minister Sunak - spokesman
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
British Prime minister Boris Johnson has full confidence in finance minister Rishi Sunak and has no plans to reshuffle his cabinet team, Johnson's spokesman said on Monday in response to a report in the Sunday Times that Johnson could demote Sunak.

"The prime minister and chancellor (Sunak) have always enjoyed a close and effective working relationship and will continue to do so," the spokesman said.

