Britain slaps potash and petroleum sanctions on Belarus

Britain imposed new sanctions on Belarus on Monday, part of a coordinated effort to heap pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko to change course by trying to reduce state revenues and target those close to him. Monday's measures, which took aim at Belarus's potash and petroleum product exports as well as the private planes of some of those closest to Lukashenko, are the latest sanctions imposed by the West over his sweeping political crackdown.

So far, western sanctions have done little to persuade Lukashenko, in power in his former Soviet state since 1994, to change course, but by targeting Belarus's main exports, they are targeting state-owned companies and government revenue. "These sanctions demonstrate that the UK will not accept Lukashenko's actions since the fraudulent election," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said. "The products of Lukashenko's state-owned industries will not be sold in the UK, and our aerospace companies will not touch his fleet of luxury aircraft."

