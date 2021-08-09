Britain slaps new economic sanctions on Belarus

Britain slapped sanctions on Belarus's potash and petroleum product exports on Monday to heap pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko by trying to reduce state revenues and target those close to him.

The British sanctions, which prohibited the purchase of transferable securities and money-market instruments issued by the Belarusian state and its state-owned banks, are the latest sanctions imposed by the West over Lukashenko's crackdown. The package includes measures to prevent Belarusian air carriers from overflying or landing in the United Kingdom and a prohibition on the provision of technical assistance to President Lukashenko’s fleet of luxury aircraft.

"These sanctions demonstrate that the UK will not accept Lukashenko’s actions since the fraudulent election," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said. "The Lukashenko regime continues to crush democracy and violate human rights in Belarus." "The products of Lukashenko’s state-owned industries will not be sold in the UK, and our aerospace companies will not touch his fleet of luxury aircraft."

So far, western sanctions have done little to persuade Lukashenko, in power in his former Soviet state since 1994, to change course. Britain said the United States was also announcing new measures on Monday, one year since the contested Aug. 9 presidential election.

