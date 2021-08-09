BJP sarpanch, wife shot dead by militants in Anantnag
Militants Monday shot dead a BJP sarpanch and his wife in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
The ultras fired on Ghulam Rasool Dar, also the Kulgam district president of the BJP's Kisan Morcha, and his wife in Anantnag town in south Kashmir, a police official said.
He said the two were rushed to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. Dar, a resident of Kulgam's Redwani, was a sarpanch affiliated with the BJP. He had unsuccessfully contested the last year's District Development Council elections.
Dar was currently living in a rented accommodation in Anantnag.
