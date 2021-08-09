Indian Youth Congress stages protest over Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account suspension

Days after Twitter 'temporarily suspended' suspended Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Indian Youth Congress on Monday staged a protest outside the office of Twitter India here, saying that the social media giant suspended the Wayanad MP's account because the government pressurised them to do so. Srinivas BV, National President of Indian Youth Congress, told ANI, "The official Twitter handle of National Commission for Scheduled Caste and former BJP MP Anju Bala posted pictures with the relatives of the minor girl on August 2 and 3, respectively. Twitter India does not have any problem with these two posts, but when Rahul Gandhi tweets it, the social media giants suspend the account. This was done at the behest of the government after it got a notice from the Centre."

Earlier on Saturday, Congress claimed that Rahul Gandhi's Twitter handle was temporarily suspended for revealing the identities of a relative of the minor girl, who was raped at Nangal, Delhi. The party, later, claimed the former Congress chief's Twitter account was "temporarily locked" for over an hour. (ANI)

