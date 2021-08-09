MP govt to release 339 prisoners on Independence Day

The Madhya Pradesh government will release 339 prisoners, including five women, from various jails on Independence Day, state minister Narottam Mishra said on Monday. Inmates are released on August 15 annually by taking into account good conduct as well as other laid down parameters.

''These prisoners have completed 14 to 20 years of their sentences and the rest is being pardoned. They have learned life skills during their term. I hope they will be able to rehabilitate themselves in society once released,'' he added.

Advertisement

While 36 prisoners are from Bhopal, 28 are from Indore, and the rest are from other districts, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)