Germany's flood recovery fund will need 20-30 billion euros - CDU leader
Germany's planned flood recovery fund will have a size of between 20 and 30 billion euros, Armin Laschet, leader of the Christian Democratic Union and governor of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, said on Monday.
Two people familiar with the talks told Reuters earlier that the fund will top 20 billion euros ($23.5 billion), more than double an initial projection.
Laschet's home state, which is Germany's most populous, was hard hit last month in the country's worst flooding in more than half a century - as was the state of Rhineland-Palatinate to the south. ($1 = 0.8501 euros)
