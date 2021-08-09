BJP has grown in strength, workers capable of hitting back when rivals attack them: Karnataka minister

Senior leader and Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa on Monday said the BJP has grown in strength and gone are the days when its workers remained quiet when attacked by political adversaries.

Defending his statement that BJP workers are now capable of giving back in equal measure when rivals attack them, Eshwarappa said: ''Gone are the days to take the beating when they (rivals) beat you, to remain quiet when they kill our people. I'm saying once again whatever I said yesterday at our party Karyakartas meeting...it was not a public meeting.'' His remarks were described as provocative by the Congress which sought his dismissal.

Speaking to reporters here, Eshwarappa said, ''what I said is, if someone interferes in your matter don't be silent, and you too don't interfere in others matters.is it wrong to say this?'' ''Should we remain quiet when they rape women? When they steal and kill cows- should we remain quiet? Should we remain silent when our youths are beaten up?..we did not have strength in past during the Jan Sangh days, but now from gram panchayat to Prime Minister, BJP is there, even now if they touch us (should we remain quiet)? This is what I have said.

People may interpret in a different way, I have no objections,'' he added.

Addressing the BJPs Shivamogga city wing executive committee meeting on Sunday, Eshwarappa had said the party has grown in strength to an extent that no one would dare to touch its karyakartas anymore.

''In neighboring state Kerala, earlier, if any karyakarta went there to start RSS activities or to speak about Hindutva they were killed.'' ''We did not have the strength to hit back then, but today lakhs of people are in favour of BJP and number of people who gather to celebrate Hindutva is beyond our imagination,'' Eshwarappa had said.

''Earlier, if our karyakarta was murdered, our elders in the Sangh used to say- be calm at all costs, because we did not have strength.Today globally BJP has grown to the level that, if in any corner BJP karyakarta is touched, the message is- face with the same stick and take two for one,'' he said.

Senior Congress leader V S Ugrappa has termed Eshwarappa's statement ''provocative'' and demanded his dismissal.

''His (Eshwarappa) statements are against the oath he took as the Minister recently...his act is against the constitution..he is saying such things to get noticed by the RSS, as that organisation needs such people,'' he told the media.

Responding to a question on the alleged provocative statement, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said Eshwarappa is a senior leader.

''I will talk to him...will find out in what context he said such things,'' he said.PTI KSU BN BALA BN BALA

