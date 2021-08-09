US Domestic News Roundup: Ex-Justice Dept head described Trump’s election pressure campaign: senator; U.S. judge says Florida can't ban cruise ship's 'vaccine passport' program and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Ex-Justice Dept head described Trump's election pressure campaign: senator

Former President Donald Trump mounted an intense pressure campaign on the U.S. Justice Department to overturn his election defeat in his final weeks in office, the department's head during that time testified to lawmakers, a senior Senate Democrat said on Sunday. Former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen provided "invaluable" testimony during seven hours of closed-door testimony on Saturday, in which he implicated Trump in an attempt to subvert the election result, Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin told CNN's "State of the Union."

U.S. judge says Florida can't ban cruise ship's 'vaccine passport' program

A U.S. judge has allowed Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. to demand that passengers show written proof of coronavirus vaccination before they board a ship, dealing a major blow to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's effort to ban "vaccine passports." In a preliminary ruling issued on Sunday, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams in Miami said Norwegian would likely prevail on its argument that the "vaccine passport" ban, signed into law by DeSantis in May, jeopardizes public health and is an unconstitutional infringement on Norwegian's rights.

Yellen presses Congress to raise U.S. debt limit as capacity nears

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday again urged Congress to raise the U.S. debt limit through bipartisan action as the federal government moves closer to exhausting its borrowing capability, warning of economic harm. The move would not increase government spending or approve future spending, she said in a statement, adding: "It simply allows Treasury to pay for previously enacted expenditures. Failure to meet those obligations would cause irreparable harm to the U.S. economy and the livelihoods of all Americans."

U.S. Senate attempts to complete $1 trillion infrastructure bill

Following months of negotiation and delay, the U.S. Senate was inching closer on Monday to finishing a $1 trillion infrastructure spending bill, with a vote on passage of the bipartisan deal possible by Tuesday. The legislation, which sits atop Democratic President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, cleared an important procedural hurdle late on Sunday when the Senate voted 69-28 in support of the provisions contained in the 2,702-page plan.

California's second-largest wildfire grows to near 500,000 acres; 3 hurt

A raging wildfire in northern California, now the second-largest recorded in state history, expanded to nearly 500,000 acres late on Sunday and has left three firefighters injured. The Dixie Fire, burning northeast of San Francisco, had grown to 489,287 acres or 764.5 square miles (1,980 square kilometers) from about 274,000 acres in the middle of last week, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said on Twitter https://bit.ly/3AmGS4Q.

U.S. teachers' union shifts stance to back vaccine mandate as COVID surges

COVID-19 vaccinations should be required for U.S. teachers to protect students who are too young to be inoculated, the head of the nation's second-largest teachers' union said on Sunday, shifting course to back mandated shots as more children fall ill. "The circumstances have changed," Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, told NBC News' "Meet the Press" program. "It weighs really heavily on me that kids under 12 can't get vaccinated."

Facebook pressed by U.S. lawmakers on disabling NYU research accounts

U.S. lawmakers pressed Facebook Inc on Monday on why it disabled the accounts of researchers studying political ads on the social media platform, saying it was "imperative" that experts be allowed to look into "harmful activity ... proliferating on its platforms." Facebook said on Tuesday it had cut off the personal accounts and access of a group of New York University researchers, citing concerns about other users' privacy.

Cuomo accuser who filed criminal report goes public in TV interview

A former aide who filed a criminal complaint against New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo last week alleging that he had groped her appeared in a television interview on Monday, speaking out publicly for the first time. Brittany Commisso reported Cuomo to the Albany County sheriff's office last week, days after an investigation by the state attorney general's office found she was among 11 women whom the governor had allegedly sexually harassed.

R&B singer R Kelly heads to trial on sex abuse charges

R. Kelly will be in a Brooklyn court on Monday as jury selection begins in his sex trafficking trial, where a conviction could result in decades in prison for the Grammy-winning R&B singer. Federal prosecutors charged Kelly, 54, with leading an entourage of managers, bodyguards and others to recruit women and girls for him to have sex with and abuse and to produce pornography, including child pornography.

New York Governor Cuomo's top aide resigns amid sexual harassment scandal

A senior aide to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned on Sunday in the wake of a state attorney general's report that the governor sexually harassed 11 women. Melissa DeRosa, secretary to the governor, was linked in the report to efforts to cover up the governor's actions and retaliate against one of his accusers. Her name was mentioned 187 times in the 168-page report that was released on Tuesday.

