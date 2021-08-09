Left Menu

Former HP CM Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh likely to contest Mandi bypoll

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 09-08-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 18:32 IST
Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh has said that she is thinking of contesting the bypoll to Mandi seat, which fell vacant after the death of BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.

The former MP, Pratibha Singh, went live on Facebook through her son Vikramditya Singh's page on Sunday.

Expressing gratitude to the public for their condolence messages after Virbhadra's death on July 8, Pratibha Singh said the people have been urging her to contest the Mandi bypoll to strengthen the Congress party.

''Their request is being considered and an appropriate decision will be taken after watching the latest situation,'' she added.

Pratibha Singh remained live on Facebook for over 10 minutes.

The bypoll for Mandi parliamentary seat is due as BJP MP Sharma was found hanging from the ceiling in his official residence in New Delhi on March 17.

However, the Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the bypoll.

Pratibha Singh remained an MP from Mandi twice in 2004 and 2013. Her family's clout on this seat may be understood from the fact that Virbhadra had also won from Mandi thrice in 1971, 1980 and 2009.

