Abhishek Banerjee flight row: Mamata should ask for CBI probe; allegations on Amit Shah preposterous, says WB BJP

Terming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegation on Union Home Minister Amit Shah 'preposterous', BJP state vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar on Monday said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo should ask for a CBI inquiry if goons had surrounded her nephew and Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Abhishek Banerjee in the flight from Kolkata to Agartala.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 09-08-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 18:49 IST
West Bengal BJP vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Terming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegation on Union Home Minister Amit Shah 'preposterous', BJP state vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar on Monday said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo should ask for a CBI inquiry if goons had surrounded her nephew and Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Abhishek Banerjee in the flight from Kolkata to Agartala. Speaking to ANI, Majumdar said, "Abhishek Banerjee was surrounded by unknown people in the flight while travelling from Kolkata to Tripura is a very serious allegation. Abhishek Banerjee may be our opponent politically. But we are equally concerned about his wellbeing. Since the allegation involves a flight between two states -- West Bengal and Tripura -- keeping the seriousness of the matter in mind, it should be investigated by a central agency like CBI. I request Mamata Banerjee to immediately refer the matter to CBI for an in-depth investigation."

"The allegation made by Mamata Banerjee against the Union Home Minister Amit Shah that he is behind the political unrest or violence is preposterous in nature. It has hurt the decorum of Indian polity. The Home Minister is responsible for the law and order situation for the entire nation. He will never want disturbance in the states," he added. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader said TMC is "exporting violence" from West Bengal to Tripura.

"Tripura was peaceful for the last 3-4 years. There was no political violence. On the contrary, West Bengal has been in the headlines for political violence for the last few decades. Now the TMC is trying to set its foothold in Tripura by creating violence. TMC is welcome in Tripura. It is their right. But they should not bring violence to Tripura," Majumdar stated. Earlier today, Mamata Banerjee alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was behind the violence in Tripura.

"BJP is a monstrous party. From Assam to UP, they didn't let us enter. Abhishek (Banerjee) was given a bulletproof car later or else he would have been badly hurt. This has the support of Home Minister Amit Shah. Goons were being made to sit in the same flight, on which Abhishek was traveling. We will win in Tripura," the chief minister said. Earlier on Saturday, TMC alleged that its party workers were attacked by the BJP workers in Agartala. Abhishek Banerjee, MP from West Bengal and TMC member, accused BJP of choking democracy in Tripura. (ANI)

