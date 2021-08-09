Left Menu

225 villages in Shimla faced low power voltage problem, transformers being installed: Himachal govt

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 09-08-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 19:11 IST
225 villages in Shimla faced low power voltage problem, transformers being installed: Himachal govt
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government Monday said 225 villages in Shimla district faced the problem of low power voltage and transformers were being installed to address the situation. Power Minister Sukh Ram told the state Assembly that 178 new transformers were already installed by June 30.

Replying to a question by Kasumpti Congress MLA Anirudh Singh, he said that surveys conducted in 2018-19 and 2019-20 ascertained that 225 villages in the district were facing the low voltage problem.

A total of 225 new transformers are to be installed to rectify the problem, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021