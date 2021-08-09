Telangana releases Rs 500 Cr for Dalit Bandhu scheme; Opposition calls it poll gimmick

The Telangana government on Monday issued an order sanctioning Rs 500 crore towards implementing its newwelfare scheme, the'DalitBandhu scheme', in Huzurabad constituency.

The government order came amid strong criticism from opposition parties which alleged that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao-led government's move is aimed at deriving political advantage as Huzurabad is set to go for bypolls as the seat fell vacant after former minister Etala Rajender resigned as legislator.

UnderDalitBandhu, each beneficiary-household would get Rs 10 lakhwhich they can use to start self-employment or a business of their choice.

The Telengana government had on Thursday last issued orders for implementation of the scheme in the CM's adopted village in Yadadri-Bhongir district, marking the launch of the governent's flagship scheme.

Telangana PCC president Revanth Reddy in a public meeting at Indravelly in Adilabad District, about 300 KM from here, alleged that the scheme is being implemented in Huzurabad in view of the polls.

Reddy claimed the CM himself admitted that that he is running a political party and the scheme is aimed at getting votes in the polls.

He gave a call to his party cadre to ensure that TRS MLAs resign so that bypolls are held in those constituencies and all Dalit families in Telangana get Rs 10 lakh under the scheme.

Describing the CM as a ''political opportunist'', Telangana BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao in a statement claimed Rao is addicted to the chronic habit of bribing voters ''unscrupulously'', using hard earned tax-payers money, from the state exchequer.

''What he is intending to do with Dalit Bandhu is just that.He has zero sincerity, interest in Dalit welfare,'' the BJP leader said.

The BJP is quite certain that the CM is just dangling a carrot to the electorate for temporary electoral gains, and his government is in no position to deliver Dalit Bandhu, withvisibly bankrupt state finances, he alleged.

