France's Macron to take part in regional security conference in Baghdad
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-08-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 19:36 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron will take part at the end of the month in a conference on regional security in Baghdad that the Iraqi government will organise, the presidential palace said on Monday.
It issued a statement shortly after a phone call between Macron and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Macron
- Mustafa al-Kadhimi
- Iraqi
- Emmanuel Macron
- Baghdad
- French
Advertisement
ALSO READ
French President Macron calls Israeli PM Bennett on allegations of snooping
Macron appeals for French unity in virus fight
Biden, Iraqi PM to announce end of US combat mission in Iraq
Macron: France owes 'debt' to Polynesians over nuclear tests
Was Macron's phone a target for spies? French investigate