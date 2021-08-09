Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi reaches Srinagar for two-day visit to J-K

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday reached Srinagar for a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-08-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 19:38 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Srinagar airport on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday reached Srinagar for a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. This is Rahul Gandhi's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. He will hold series of deliberations with Congress leaders and workers.

The Congress MP will also attend the wedding reception of Jammu and Kashmir party unit president Ghulam Ahmed Mir's son. The sources had said the Congress leaders may also visit Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu but it is yet to be finalised.

In August 2019, the Centre had abrogated Article 370 which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two territories-- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

