Arunachal govt asked to promote memorial of war fought a century ago

Itanagar, Aug 9 PTI Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig Retd Dr B D Mishra Monday asked the state government to promote an under-construction memorial of a war fought by a tribal community against the British over a 100 years ago in Siang district.

Arunachal govt asked to promote memorial of war fought a century ago
Itanagar, Aug 9 (PTI): Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra Monday asked the state government to promote an under-construction memorial of a war fought by a tribal community against the British over a 100 years ago in Siang district. Historically important Kekar Monying, 400 km from here, is the site of confrontation between the British and the Adis in 1911. Appreciating the ongoing construction of the Anglo-Adi war trail along with an epitaph, the governor told a state minister that it should be properly built, a Raj Bhawan communiqué said here. MPs from the state should highlight the war memorial in the Lok Sabha as it is a glorious chapter in the history of the north-eastern state, he said. Adi heroes of the Siang Belt had valiantly fought against the British in various Anglo-Adi wars that lasted from 1858 to 1911. The last Anglo-Adi war took place in 1911 after Noel Williamson and his soldiers were murdered on March 31, 1911, by the Adi warriors led by Matmur Jamoh. State Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang, who called on the governor at the Raj Bhawan, apprised him of the COVID-19 situation in the state in detail, including the ongoing vaccination drive.

The governor directed him to intensify the inoculation drive in the Capital Complex Region due to the rising cases of coronavirus. Emphasising on strict adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour in the state, the governor said that every citizen must follow the guidelines. “With public cooperation and concerted effort, we will overcome this challenge,” he said.

The governor also inquired about Covid treatment centres and quarantine facilities. PTI UPL MM MM

