Mexico president to discuss border reopening with U.S.'s Harris

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he will speak with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris later in the day about fully re-opening the U.S.-Mexico border. The two will also speak on migration and vaccines against the coronavirus, Lopez Obrador said during his regular morning news conference. The U.S.-Mexico border has been closed to non-essential travel since early in the pandemic. The call would take place around 4 p.m.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 09-08-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 20:06 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he will speak with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris later in the day about fully re-opening the U.S.-Mexico border.

The two will also speak on migration and vaccines against the coronavirus, Lopez Obrador said during his regular morning news conference. The U.S.-Mexico border has been closed to non-essential travel since early in the pandemic.

The call would take place around 4 p.m. (2100 GMT) Mexico City time, Lopez Obrador said.

