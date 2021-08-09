Congress breached House protocols, hindered our tributes to tribals: MP CM on ruckus in state Assembly

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday alleged that Congress breached the House protocols by interrupting the proceedings of state Assembly while tributes to tribals were being paid. "Today, Congress breached the House protocols and hindered our tributes to tribals. They only want to distract the people by shedding crocodile tears. August 9, which is World Tribal Day, is a declared holiday," he told reporters here.

"As far as tribals are concerned, there is no party as considerate as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)," he added. Opposition leaders had raised slogans during the proceedings of the House today, which was the first-day Monsoon Session of the Madhya Pradesh's Assembly.

Advertisement

Hitting out at Congress, the Chief Minister said that they are only spreading lies and creating confusion. "Congress is only spreading lies and creating confusion. They ruled (at Centre) for so many years, but Tribal Department was formed under former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee," Chouhan said.

Responding to this, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath alleged that the BJP-led state government had cancelled the holiday and added that they were opposing that. "We had started Tribals' Day in the state with a holiday and each block was given money. But the state government cancelled it. This is what we are opposing. They have changed 'Adivasi Samman Diwas' into 'Adivasi Apmaan Diwas'," Kamal Nath said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)