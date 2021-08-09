HP received Rs 1,892 cr from Centre for disaster management in 3 yrs: State govt

A total of Rs 1,892 crore for disaster management in Himachal Pradesh was received from the Centre in the last three years, Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur said on Monday.

Replying to Kinnaur Congress legislator Jagat Singh Negi, he informed the state assembly during the ongoing Monsoon session that Rs 1892.1150 crore were received by the state from the Centre under the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) from April 1, 2018 to June 30, 2021.

