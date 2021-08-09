Left Menu

Biden administration set to impose new sanctions on Belarus -official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-08-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 20:09 IST
Biden administration set to impose new sanctions on Belarus -official
President Joe Biden is set to sign an executive order imposing new measures aimed at punishing Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko, according to a White House official familiar with the effort.

As part of the effort, the U.S. Treasury Department will also issue its largest round of sanctions to date on Belarusian individuals and entities, including the Belarusian National Olympic Committee, the official said.

