Lukashenko: Belarus has asked Russia to delay repayments of $1 bln in debt
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that Minsk had asked Russia to delay repayments of $1 billion in debt and that it had also asked for a new credit line from the Russian-led Eurasian Bank.
Russia is a close ally of Belarus and has extended loans to Minsk during the political crisis there that began a year ago when protests erupted after Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory at a disputed election.
