Left Menu

Once BJP had no strength to fight opponents, now situation has changed: KS Eshwarappa

Karnataka Cabinet Minister KS Eshwarappa on Monday said that he is sticking to his statement that if anyone touches BJP workers, they will get a befitting reply.

ANI | Shivamogga (Karnataka) | Updated: 09-08-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 20:21 IST
Once BJP had no strength to fight opponents, now situation has changed: KS Eshwarappa
Karnataka Cabinet Minister KS Eshwarappa (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Cabinet Minister KS Eshwarappa on Monday said that he is sticking to his statement that if anyone touches BJP workers, they will get a befitting reply. Speaking to reporters here, Eshwarappa said once BJP had no strength to fight opponents but now the situation has changed.

"I am clarifying again, while addressing my party workers yesterday, I explained that once we had no strength to fight against the opponents. For example, Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyay was killed in a train by miscreants... We were upset but we were helpless at that time. In Kerala, many RSS activists were lynched. Now, the situation has changed. Our senior leaders tried to pacify us by saying be calm at all costs. After we grow, the same leaders said, face with the same sticks. I quoted my senior leaders yesterday," he said. "I am sticking to my statement. Can we sit silently when our women are being raped?" he asked.

Earlier on Sunday Eshwarappa had said, "No one can try to touch BJP workers because we are very much grown party now." "In the past, we have not had the power to strike back even if any of our workers were attacked," Eshwarappa added. Eshwarappa further said that BJP has grown to the point that if anyone touches the workers, they will hit twice. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021