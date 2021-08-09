Left Menu

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma calls on Gadkari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 20:43 IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma calls on Gadkari
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday called on Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and they reviewed the road infrastructure projects being implemented in the state.

''Hon'ble CM of Assam Shri @himantabiswaji called on Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkariji today. MPs from Assam were also present during the meeting.

''They reviewed the road infrastructure projects being implemented in the state,'' Office of Nitin Gadkari said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Sarma had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed with him various issues concerning the state.

