Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi arrives in Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-08-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 20:53 IST
Rahul Gandhi arrives in Srinagar
File Photo
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday arrived on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir during which he will inaugurate the party's head office here.

Gandhi was received at the Srinagar airport this evening by senior Congress leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, including Pradesh Congress Committee president Ghulam Ahmad Mir, a Congress leader told PTI.

The Congress MP is scheduled to attend a wedding reception of Mir's son at a hotel here in the evening where the heads of political parties in the UT have also been invited, he said.

Those invited include NC president Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.

On Tuesday morning, Gandhi will visit the Kheerbhawani temple in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district and the Dargah Hazratbal on the banks of Dal Lake here to pay his obeisance, the leader said.

At 11:30 AM, the Congress MP will inaugurate the Congress Bhawan at MA Road in the heart of the city here, he said.

''He will also interact with party leaders and workers at the party office,'' the Congress leader added.

Gandhi will leave for Delhi later on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021