Rahul Gandhi arrives in Srinagar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday arrived on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir during which he will inaugurate the party's head office here.

Gandhi was received at the Srinagar airport this evening by senior Congress leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, including Pradesh Congress Committee president Ghulam Ahmad Mir, a Congress leader told PTI.

The Congress MP is scheduled to attend a wedding reception of Mir's son at a hotel here in the evening where the heads of political parties in the UT have also been invited, he said.

Those invited include NC president Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.

On Tuesday morning, Gandhi will visit the Kheerbhawani temple in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district and the Dargah Hazratbal on the banks of Dal Lake here to pay his obeisance, the leader said.

At 11:30 AM, the Congress MP will inaugurate the Congress Bhawan at MA Road in the heart of the city here, he said.

''He will also interact with party leaders and workers at the party office,'' the Congress leader added.

Gandhi will leave for Delhi later on Tuesday.

