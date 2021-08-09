Mexico president to discuss border, migration with US VP Harris

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris would discuss the re-opening the U.S.-Mexico border and immigration when they speak by telephone later in the day.

Speaking at a regular morning news conference, Lopez Obrador said he and Harris would also talk about vaccines against COVID-19, new cases of which have recently jumped in Mexico. The president said that vaccinations along Mexico's border with the United States had led to fewer hospitalizations and deaths despite rising infections on both sides of the border.

"This is what I'm going to suggest today, that we can demonstrate that we're not putting the population at risk," Lopez Obrador said in the news conference held in the northern city of Ciudad Juarez across the border from El Paso, Texas. The call with Harris would take place at 4 p.m. (2100 GMT) Mexico City time, Lopez Obrador said.

The countries' 2,000 mile shared border has been closed to non-essential travel since early in the coronavirus pandemic.

