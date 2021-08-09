All India Unorganised Workers Congress demands launch of urban employment guarantee scheme

The Congress' unit for the unorganised sector workers on Monday held protests in various states over the ''economic distress'' faced by them due to rising prices of essential commodities and demanded the launch of an urban employment guarantee scheme.

In a statement, All India Unorganised Workers Congress (AIUWC) chief Arbind Singh said the continued pandemic and infrequent and unplanned lockdowns have hit the unorganised workers severely.

The AIUWC organised a protest against the central government urging urgent intervention to save the unorganised workers and their jobs from the onslaught of the pandemic and ''unplanned lockdown''. Protests were organised in many states and in Delhi, the workers marched to Parliament raising slogans and putting forward their demands, including the launch an urban employment guarantee scheme which not only ensures direct income support but also builds the much needed urban infrastructure in cities. The AIUWC alleged that the Government of India has not woken up on the issue of migrant workers and continues to have a dilly-dallying approach on this issue.

The Congress unit also demanded direct income support to all families of unorganised workers, saying they are under huge economic distress.

Senior congress leaders Digvijay Singh, Tariq Anwar, Ajay Maken, Shaktisingh Gohil and Sandeep Dixit, among others, addressed the workers on the occasion.

