Attacks on Abhishek, TMC activists in Tripura on the instructions of Amit Shah: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the recent attacks on TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and other party workers in Tripura were done ''on the instructions'' of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and asserted that such acts ''will not cow her down''.

West Bengal BJP termed the charge as ''baseless'' and said that going by Banerjee's logic she should be blamed for post-poll violence and murder of its workers in the state.

Her allegation comes days after Abhishek Banerjee and TMC activists were attacked in separate incidents in Tripura, where the party hopes to expand its base ahead of the 2023 assembly elections.

''The BJP is running an anarchic government in Tripura, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and wherever they are in power. We condemn the attacks on Abhishek and our party activists in Tripura,'' she said after meeting injured TMC workers at the state-run SSKM hospital here.

''These attacks have been carried out on the instructions of the union home minister. Such attacks would not have been possible otherwise. The Tripura chief minister (Biplab Deb) does not have the guts to order such attacks. Tripura Police officers had remained mute spectators,'' she said.

On Saturday, two TMC leaders were injured in an attack allegedly by BJP workers at Ambassa in Tripura's Dhalai district.

Referring to the attack, Banerjee said, ''Stones were thrown at the car which was carrying our youth leaders Debangshu Bhattacharya, Jaya Dutta and Sudip Raha. The windshield of the vehicle was smashed and even shots were fired - everything in front of the police.'' ''Raha has sustained a serious head injury, while Dutta's face has swollen from shrapnel injuries. Still, they were denied medical treatment for 36 hours. They were not even given water to drink. The barbaric regime in Tripura has treated them inhumanly,'' she said.

The TMC chief alleged that at the behest of the Centre the BJP government in Tripura had hatched plans to prevent TMC leaders from booking flight tickets.

''There were clear instructions not to allow TMC leaders to book flight tickets or hire aircraft and helicopters. Five seats were booked close to Abhishek's seat in his flight for planting goons. His life is in danger.

''Abhishek's convoy was attacked on August 2 during his visit to Tripura. Had his car not been bullet-proof, his skull would have been fractured. Who knows what would have happened after that?'' Banerjee said.

Alleging that BJP was running ''demonic system'' in Tripura and other states where it was in power, Banerjee said the saffron party had earlier prevented TMC delegation in Assam when it had gone there in 2019 to asses the situation arising out of the publication of the complete draft of the updated National Register of Citizens and from meeting the Hathras rape victim's family.

''BJP leaders talk about democracy during their visits to West Bengal but reveal their true colours in the states they rule,'' she said.

Banerjee asserted that the people of West Bengal and Tripura have strong ties and BJP cannot prevent TMC from reaching out to the people of the northeastern state.

The chief minister, who interacted with the two injured TMC leaders and the doctors attending to them, called upon the youth and the students to protest the attack on them.

Responding to Banerjee's charge, state BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu said, ''The allegations against the union home minister are baseless. Going by her logic she should be held responsible for the post-poll violence and murders of BJP workers in West Bengal. Our CM should be the last person to talk about political violence.'' ''BJP doesn't lack political acumen that it will attack a non-entity like TMC to give it importance in Tripura politics,'' BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh wondered if the TMC is not a force to reckon with, why did the goons of the BJP attack the TMC leaders.

''If TMC is not a force in Tripura, then why is BJP government so nervous with the presence of TMC leaders there. The attack on our leaders and workers reflect the fear psychosis of the BJP,'' he said.

After its thumping victory in the West Bengal Assembly election in May this year, the Trinamool Congress has set its eyes on the 2023 Tripura Assembly polls as part of its plans to expand its base in other states.

