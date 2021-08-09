Pratap Bajwa urges PM to take steps to protect Sikhs, their places of worship in Afghanistan

Congress Rajya Sabha member Pratap Singh Bajwa Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take more proactive steps to protect Sikhs and their places of worship in Afghanistan which is witnessing fights between the Taliban and government forces. In a letter to the prime minister, the former Punjab Congress chief said the government must ensure that the interests of Sikhs in Afghanistan are protected.

''l urge the Government to take more proactive steps to protect Sikhs and Sikh places of worship in Afghanistan. The future of Afghanistan must be one where all sections of Afghan society can flourish, including minorities. ''The Government of India must look into ensuring these interests are protected,'' Bajwa said in his letter. The Congress leader also brought to the attention of the prime minister the recent forcible removal of the Nishan Sahib from the Gurudwara Tahla Sahib, located at Chamkani in Afghanistan’s Paktia Province.

''This incident is highly reprehensible but also highlights the security situation for Sikhs in Afghanistan,'' he said.

This Gurudwara is historic in nature as the first Sikhguru Guru Nanak Dev had visited this site and a dozen families who live in the area look after the shrine today, he said.

Bajwa also pointed out that the Sikh population in Afghanistan has been decreasing continuously and today only a few thousand remain in the country.

A large number of Sikhs have faced attacks in Afghanistan and some of them have sought Indian citizenship.

The threats on minorities have increased in the wake of the Taliban controlling more territories in Afghanistan.

