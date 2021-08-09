Left Menu

Former international hockey player Gopal Bhengra passes away

He had played against Argentina and Pakistan in the World Cup.After retirement Bhengra, who had played for Mohun Bagan at one time, had faced many hardships and at one time even taken up crushing stones for a livelihood.Moved by his plight through media reports, cricket star Sunil Gavaskar had come out to help him monetarily through an organisation.

Former international hockey player Gopal Bhengra breathed his last on Monday after prolonged illness.

Bhengra had represented India at the 1978 World Cup in Argentina.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said: ''Received the sad news of the passing away of former international hockey player Gopal Bhengra Ji. Gopal Bhengra Ji always held the country's head high - be it on the borders of the country or country's representation in hockey. May God give peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.'' Bhengra, 75, who served in the Army was admitted to a private hospital in Ranchi. He had played against Argentina and Pakistan in the World Cup.

After retirement Bhengra, who had played for Mohun Bagan at one time, had faced many hardships and at one time even taken up crushing stones for a livelihood.

Moved by his plight through media reports, cricket star Sunil Gavaskar had come out to help him monetarily through an organisation.

