Russia sanctions several British representatives

Updated: 09-08-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 22:03 IST
Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday it had introduced sanctions on several representatives of Great Britain in response to earlier measures by London targeting Moscow.

It did not name the British representatives targeted but said they would be barred from entering Russia.

"In response to the unfriendly actions of the British authorities and on the basis of the principle of reciprocity, the Russian side has decided to impose personal sanctions on a commensurate number of UK representatives who are closely involved in anti-Russian activities," the ministry said in a statement.

