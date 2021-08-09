Russia sanctions several British representatives
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday it had introduced sanctions on several representatives of Great Britain in response to earlier measures by London targeting Moscow.
It did not name the British representatives targeted but said they would be barred from entering Russia.
"In response to the unfriendly actions of the British authorities and on the basis of the principle of reciprocity, the Russian side has decided to impose personal sanctions on a commensurate number of UK representatives who are closely involved in anti-Russian activities," the ministry said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Great Britain
- anti-Russian
- Russia
- British
- Russian
- Moscow
- London
ALSO READ
Olympics-Shooting-Russian Batsarashkina wins women's 10 metre pistol gold
Olympics-Shooting-Russian Batsarashkina wins women's 10 metre pistol gold
Olympics-Archery-Russian Gomboeva returns after sunstroke to help team into quarters
Olympics-Gymnastics-Russian men seek first gold since 1996 in clash against Japan, China
Olympics-Shooting-Russian Batsarashkina follows Rio silver with Tokyo gold