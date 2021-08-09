Left Menu

BJP general secy condemns killing of party leader, wife by terrorists in J-K

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-08-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 22:43 IST
BJP general secy condemns killing of party leader, wife by terrorists in J-K
  • Country:
  • India

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh condemned the killing of a party leader and his wife in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday, describing it as a ''cowardly act''.

Chugh, who is also the party in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir, said in a statement that ''Pakistan's ISI-backed terrorists were feeling desperate and have been targeting BJP leaders to kill the democratic process in the Union Territory''.

He said it was a cowardly act of terrorists which would only reaffirm the BJP workers' determination to work for the party and to help Prime Minister Narendra Modi realise the dream of taking Jammu and Kashmir to new heights.

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists on Monday barged into the house of Dar in Anantnag district and sprayed him and his wife with bullets, taking the number of saffron party workers killed in the valley this year to four.

The incident, according to police, took place at 4 pm in Lal Chowk area as the two terrorists entered the rented accommodation of Ghulam Rasool Dar and fired indiscriminately at him and his wife Jawhara Begum, officials said.

The BJP leader and his wife received critical gunshot injuries and were immediately shifted to a hospital, where they were declared brought dead, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021