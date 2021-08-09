BJP general secy condemns killing of party leader, wife by terrorists in J-K

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh condemned the killing of a party leader and his wife in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday, describing it as a ''cowardly act''.

Chugh, who is also the party in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir, said in a statement that ''Pakistan's ISI-backed terrorists were feeling desperate and have been targeting BJP leaders to kill the democratic process in the Union Territory''.

He said it was a cowardly act of terrorists which would only reaffirm the BJP workers' determination to work for the party and to help Prime Minister Narendra Modi realise the dream of taking Jammu and Kashmir to new heights.

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists on Monday barged into the house of Dar in Anantnag district and sprayed him and his wife with bullets, taking the number of saffron party workers killed in the valley this year to four.

The incident, according to police, took place at 4 pm in Lal Chowk area as the two terrorists entered the rented accommodation of Ghulam Rasool Dar and fired indiscriminately at him and his wife Jawhara Begum, officials said.

The BJP leader and his wife received critical gunshot injuries and were immediately shifted to a hospital, where they were declared brought dead, the police said.

