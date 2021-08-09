Left Menu

Jharkhand BJP demands action against Dhanbad SDM who ordered lathi-charge against protesting students

Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo on Monday demanded the Jharkhand government to take appropriate action against the Dhanbad Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) who allegedly ordered a lathi-charge on protesting students in Dhanbad.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 09-08-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 22:52 IST
Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo speaking to ANI in Ranchi on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"This is highly condemnable. This has never happened in Jharkhand that an administrative officer starts lathi charging on students. Our fact-finding teams have visited there and have talked to students. An FIR should be registered against the SDM and We also demanded transfer or suspension of the SDM but the present government did not do the needed", Shahdeo said. Congress spokesperson Alok Dubey condemned the incident and said that BJP is doing politics over it.

"The lathi-charge incident is highly condemnable. There are still some officers who are influenced by BJP and doing such reckless actions. If the students have some issues, their grievances must be listened to by the Jharkhand Academic Council," he said. On August 6, students who were unhappy over the board results of class 10 and class 12 declared by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), protested in Dhanbad against the administration demanding review of exam results. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

