Congress organises 'BJP gaddi chhodo' march in UP

The Congress in Uttar Pradesh on Monday organised a state-wide 'BJP gaddi chhodo' march on the occasion of August Kranti Diwas.

The Congress workers marched for about 4 kms in all the 403 assembly constituencies in the state.

The party claimed that during the march, police tried to thwart the programme by arresting Congress workers in most of the districts.

It alleged that some senior party leaders were also put under house arrest by the Yogi government's police, but it failed to deter the spirit of Congress leaders.

On the lines of Mahatma Gandhi's 'Quit India' movement, the Congress' two-day protest march against the ''misgovernance and anti-people policies of the BJP government'' will also be held on Tuesday in various districts and marches will be taken out, according to a party statement.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu, in the statement, said August Revolution was a movement of its kind in the world.

''We are not afraid of the BJP's dumb-deaf government, no matter how much the government oppresses the Congressmen. On the issue of public interest, the Congress party will always continue to raise its voice,'' he said.

Lallu said from Ballia to Ghaziabad, the police made every effort to ''suppress and intimidate'' Congress leaders and that people will soon hold the BJP government accountable for tears of the farmers, atrocities on the Dalits and the plight of small and medium traders.

While Lallu took part in the march in Barabanki, chairman of the media department and former minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui led the march in Malihabad and Sarojini Nagar Vidhan Sabha constituencies of Lucknow. Other senior leaders also led the marches in different districts, the statement added.

