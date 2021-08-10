Left Menu

Biden welcomes fresh review of Sept. 11 attack documents

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2021 00:53 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 00:53 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said he welcomed a Justice Department filing on Monday committing to a fresh review of documents related to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States for which the government has previously asserted privileges.

"My Administration is committed to ensuring the maximum degree of transparency under the law, and to adhering to the rigorous guidance issued during the Obama-Biden Administration on the invocation of the state secrets privilege," Biden said in a statement. "In this vein, I welcome the Department of Justice’s filing today, which commits to conducting a fresh review of documents where the government has previously asserted privileges, and to doing so as quickly as possible," he said.

Hundreds of family members of victims of the Sept. 11 attacks on Friday said in a letter that they would oppose Biden’s participation in this year's memorial events unless he declassifies government documents that they contend will show Saudi leaders supported the attacks.

